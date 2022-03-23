RTA employee receives distinguished Woman of the Year

Wednesday, March 23, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced Kisa Holmes, RTA training instructor, received the 2021 Woman of the Year Award from the Greater New Orleans chapter of Women Transit Seminar (WTS). The announcement was made at the organization’s springtime luncheon held at Ralph’s on the Park, in New Orleans City Park neighborhood.

“We are proud of Ms. Holmes’ accomplishment on being named the 2021 Woman of the Year,” said Alex Z. Wiggins, RTA CEO. “As we continue building a world class transit system, our foundation is only as strong as our dedicated team. On behalf of RTA senior leadership, we congratulate Ms. Holmes and thank her for her dedication and service to the RTA and our riders.”

The RTA has made intentional and strategic efforts to advance equity, including gender equity at the agency. Throughout the month of March, the agency has been highlighting the contributions of women in public transit and the Greater New Orleans region. Also, the RTA boasts the fact that four of the 11 members of the executive leadership team are women – the largest number in the agency’s history.

Kisa Holmes has 18 years of distinguished service with the RTA. Ms. Holmes began her transit career with the RTA as a streetcar operator and has served in many capacities, including her current role as a training instructor. Ms. Holmes plays a pivotal role in training new operators and providing continuing education for public transit operators.