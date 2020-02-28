Richland and Lexington Counties Voters Ride The COMET Free for Election Day

The COMET is helping to get people to the polls for Saturday’s Democratic Primary by offering free bus service on all fixed routes. The fare free services will be in effect all day on Saturday, February 29.

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 2020, all day

WHERE: Richland and Lexington Counties

WHY: Recent studies have shown that a lack of transportation is one factor for people who do not vote. The lack of access to transportation disproportionately impacts minority voters, people with low incomes, persons with disabilities and younger voters. The COMET is doing its best to ensure that lack of transportation is not a reason for a person’s inability to exercise his or her right to vote by making the buses free on primary election day.

DETAILS: For route information, please visit www.catchthecometsc.gov/how-to-ride/

For additional information on The COMET, call 803.255.7100.

About the COMET

The COMET is a service of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority and provides countywide public transit services on 34 fixed routes, five ReFlex services, vanpool service for commuters, subsidy programs with Uber and Lyft and DART for transportation to grocery stores and at night, ADA complementary paratransit service throughout Richland and Lexington Counties and eight Blue Bike bikeshare stations in Downtown Columbia. The COMET transports more than 2.8 million passenger trips a year on a fleet of more than 80 buses, vans and trolleys. Transit services are provided under contract with Transdev, Enterprise Holdings, Lyft, Uber and Bewegen. For additional The COMET information, please call (803) 255-7100, TDD/TTY: 711 through the relay service, email: info@catchthecomet.org or visit www.catchthecomet.org.

