REV introduces the Krystal Sprinter

Krystal, REV Group’s luxury bus line, product lineup can now accommodate all applications and occasions with the newest addition of the Krystal Sprinter. Krystal began production of the Sprinter in May 2017 at REV’s Elkhart, Indiana manufacturing facility. Three distinct series of the Krystal Sprinter are available with endless options for your most specialized clientele.

The KP20: Professional Series, has an aerodynamic exterior that elegantly defies the styling limitation typical of large luxury vehicles. Its open concept interior with spacious seating areas, tall standing height, ultra-high-end finishes, advanced electronics and elegant lighting can be customized precisely to configure exactly what you need to impress clients and elevate business travel to an art form.

The KS20: Signature Series features exceptional design and state-of-the-art amenities bring your ideas for fun and functionality to life in high style, ideal for socializing or serving as a sanctuary. Complete your conversion with features that make every journey its own reward.

The KE20: Executive Series is the most technologically equipped with fingertip access to satellite TV, WiFi, iPad® pods and a premium sound system keeps your productivity in high gear on the road. Lavish leather reclining chairs, exquisite wood tables, custom carpeting and dozens of other customizable features allow you to relax and travel in uncompromised comfort.

REV/Ryder Service Centers: There is no need to worry about where to get your Krystal Sprinter serviced either. REV Group goes the extra mile in customer service, even after the sale. In addition to its dealer network, REV has partnered with Ryder to bring you 100’s of locations with expansive facility infrastructure and some of the industry’s best trained technicians.

REV Financial Services: Krystal is more than just your typical luxury conversion van … it’s a remarkable blend of technology and handcrafted luxury that feels like a private jet with the backing of a $2+ billion world-class organization. And, unlike other manufacturers, Krystal offers financing through REV Financial Services™.