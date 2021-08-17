Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announces valley-wide expansion of transit service

Thanks to federal stimulus funding, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada has expanded and improved transit service throughout the valley, helping Southern Nevadans reconnect to destinations, resources and opportunities. As RTC’s largest transit service area expansion in recent history, it includes two new routes, several extended routes and the introduction of RTC-OnDemand, a pilot microtransit service.

According to MJ Maynard, CEO, RTC, these sweeping service changes will increase access, efficiency, and equity and introduce innovative tactics never before used in the RTC system. “We are pleased to be able to expand our service valley-wide and help Southern Nevadans reconnect with life,” said Maynard. “Transportation is foundational to ensuring local residents can get to work, to school, to their appointments and to access essential services.”

The agency recently hosted seven community events, Aug. 1-7, to generate public awareness and provide information before new services begin on Sunday, August 8. The last event, held at Las Vegas Ballpark on Aug. 7, focused on how transit is helping Southern Nevadans reconnect to sports, touting transit opportunities to major sports venues throughout the valley and featuring representatives and mascots from the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators, Las Vegas Lights, Las Vegas Aces and UNLV.

“As the public transportation provider for Southern Nevada, the RTC has always recognized the essential nature of the services it provides,” said RTC Chairwoman and City of Henderson Mayor Debra March. “With more than 56 million trips provided last year, despite the pandemic, it became even clearer how critical transportation was for our community and our economy.”

“My constituents use mass transit to get to work, to the doctor, and to the grocery store,” said Congresswoman Dina Titus. “That’s why I’m proud to see federal stimulus dollars being used to expand public transportation services. Thanks to RTC for putting valuable funding to work to provide access to 185,000 Southern Nevada residents including seniors, people with disabilities, communities of color, and families living at the poverty level.”

The service changes have enhanced transit access and efficiency while promoting innovation and increasing transit equity in underserved areas. The service changes better connect 21,000 residents living at the poverty level; 18,000 seniors; 13,000 residents with a disability; and 79,000 residents who are non-white or Hispanic.

Transit service changes also improve access for 380 eligible Paratransit customers and connect 23,000 individuals to employment opportunities; they connect 7,000 resort corridor employees who did not previously have access to transit; and they provide direct connections to 43 additional childcare facilities and schools and six grocery stores.

Service enhancements also include the introduction of RTC-OnDemand, a pilot microtransit service in the southwest and West Henderson; the implementation of a “Transit Lab” initiative to provide faster and more frequent service to some of the busiest stops along Charleston Blvd. Within the urban core, the expansion of services also includes the restoration of weekend service in underserved areas, including Routes 207 (Alta/Stewart) and 209 (Vegas/Owens), and enhanced weekend frequency on Route 210 (Lake Mead Blvd.).

New routes include Route 221 (Southwest/West Henderson) along Cactus/Horizon Ridge that also includes a microtransit pilot; and Route 220 (Ann/Tropical).

In the Southwest area, five routes are being extended, while new Route 221 (Cactus/Horizon Ridge) serves the Cactus and Mountain’s Edge area. A new micotransit zone fills in remaining transit gaps and supplements fixed routes for short trips.

In the South valley, West Henderson and South Henderson, Route 122 (S. Maryland Parkway/West Henderson) has been restructured to better serve the area, including St. Rose Parkway, M Resort and Raiders Way. New Route 221 (Cactus and Horizon Ridge) travels east-west across the southern end of the service area and continues to Nevada State College and Boulder City, replacing Route 402. And in West Henderson, a new microtransit zone fills in remaining transit gaps and supplements fixed routes for short trips.

In the Northwest, Centennial Express now extends northwest to Skye Canyon, while Route 103 (Decatur) now extends north to Grand Teton with a loop to Jones, which serves the DMV. New Route 220 (Ann/Tropical) serves Ann Road, Centennial Center area, Providence, Montecito Town Center, and Skye Canyon.

In the Northeast, new Route 220 (Ann Tropical) travels east-west across the northern end of the service area, terminating in the I-15 North and Speedway industrial/warehousing area. Routes 105 (Martin Luther King) and Downtown/Veterans Express (DVX) have been slightly modified to provide more two-way service.

Other route adjustments include the following:

Route 101 (Rainbow) – extension south to Blue Diamond Rd.

Route 102 (Jones) – extension south to Wigwam Ave.

Route 103 (Decatur) – extension south to Blue Diamond Rd., extension north to Grand Teton with loop to Jones Blvd.

Routes 105 (Martin L. King) – maximization of two-way service

Route 120 (Fort Apache) – extension south to Blue Diamond Rd.

Route 121 (Durango) – extension south to Blue Diamond Rd.

Route 122 (S. Maryland Parkway/West Henderson) – adjustment to continue serving West Henderson area, including St. Rose Parkway, M Resort area, Raiders Way

Route 212 (Sunset) – reconfiguration of routing to improve safety while ensuring maximum coverage

Centennial Express (CX) – extension northwest to Skye Canyon

Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express (DVX) – maximization of more convenient two-way service

Frequency and service increases are now in place along these routes:

Route 119 (Simmons/Koval) – Saturday afternoon and late morning frequency increased to every 30 minutes (from 60 minutes)

Route 203 (Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb) – Saturday morning frequency increased to every 20 minutes (from every 30 minutes), weekday frequency increased by one additional trip

Route 207 (Alta/Stewart) – restoration of weekend service

Route 209 (Vegas/Owens) – restoration of weekend service

Route 210 (Lake Mead) Saturday daytime frequency increased to every 20 minutes (from 30 minutes) during morning hours, every 25 minutes during afternoon hours

For a full listing of all service changes, visit rtcsnv.com/servicechange2021.