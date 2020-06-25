Reduce Environmental Impact in Extreme Pressure Lube Applications with EcoLine®

Lubrication is an essential maintenance task that has to be done even in sensitive environments. Fortunately, it no longer has to follow the status quo of using polluting petroleum-based greases. Instead, maintenance crews can now make a lower impact on the environment by relying on Cortec® Corporation’s EcoLine® Heavy Duty Grease wherever an NLGI grade 2 grease is needed in agriculture or industry.

EcoLine® Heavy Duty Grease is a premium quality biobased, biodegradable grease for extreme pressure applications. It is formulated with a vegetable-oil base, lithium-complex-based thickener, and extreme pressure additives for superior lubricity and maximum performance under heavy loads. EcoLine® Heavy Duty Grease meets NLGI’s GC-LB specifications for fretting wear protection, oxidation and thermal stability, and resistance to rust and corrosion. It is good for, but not limited to, the following applications:

Automotive Chassis

Wheel Bearings

Gears

Fifth Wheels

Farm Equipment

Vehicle Fleets

EcoLine® Heavy Duty Grease is designed to be biodegradable, non-bioaccumulative, and aquatically non- toxic with no impact on plants. Because of these characteristics, it is recommended for use in environmentally sensitive areas near waterways* and also meets requirements for environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) under the EPA’s VGP regulation for vessels operating in North American waters. It is therefore an excellent candidate for lubrication of marine azimuth thruster bearings or other shipboard applications.

EcoLine® Heavy Duty Grease is ideal for heavy load applications and has a high film strength for superior lubricity. It has excellent oxidation and thermal stability and is compatible with commonly used elastomers.

Help the environment and keep your equipment functioning smoothly by contacting Cortec® today to order your version of EcoLine® Heavy Duty Grease in red, blue, or green: https://www.cortecvci.com/contact-us/.

Learn more about EcoLine® Heavy Duty Grease here: https://www.cortecvci.com/Publications/PDS/EcoLine_Heavy_Duty_Grease.pdf

*It is always important to ensure that use and disposal of all materials is in accordance with local guidelines.