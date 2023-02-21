RATP Dev USA welcomes Ibrahima Toure as Chief Development Officer

RATP Dev USA, the North American subsidiary of the global transportation provider, today announced the appointment of Ibrahima Toure as Chief Development Officer. In his new role, Ibrahima will oversee business development and marketing teams, generating business results through investing equally in people and operational improvement.

“I’m honored to be joining RATP Dev USA,” said Ibrahima Toure, Chief Development Officer of RATP Dev USA. “I’m excited for the chance to contribute to the future success of the organization with a fresh perspective and drive business results.”

Ibrahima brings over 20 years of transit industry experience overseeing operations and safety and business development. His most recent role in the industry was with another global transit provider as Regional Vice President. Ibrahima joins RATP Dev USA as an active member of several APTA committees, a former Mass Transit top 40 under 40 award recipient, and as both a Project Manager and a Community Transit Manager. Among his many certifications, Ibrahima holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from Denver’s Regis University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networking.

“We welcome Ibrahima. Beyond his professional qualities and his deep knowledge of the transport industry, we particularly appreciate a man whose values and sense of service perfectly match our brand,” said Cyril Aubin, Chief Executive Officer of RATP Dev USA. “We’re confident that his ‘boots on the ground’ experience gives him a unique perspective and will prove to be an extremely valuable asset to RATP Dev.”