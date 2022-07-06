RATP Dev USA selected to manage Greensboro Bus System

RATP Dev USA, the North American subsidiary of the global transportation provider, began service today for the contract to manage and operate the Greensboro Transit Agency in North Carolina. The Greensboro City Council selected RATP Dev USA through a competitive process that awarded the contract on the basis of the best value. Contract services will cover an initial period of five years with two one-year extension options.

“RATP Dev USA is excited for the opportunity to be working with Greensboro to further optimize its transit offerings,” said Mike Birch, Regional Vice President of RATP Dev USA. “It’s our mission to make sure that we’re part of the community, helping the city achieve a more connected Greensboro with the caliber, experience and resources of RATP Dev USA.”

Under the terms of the contract, RATP Dev USA will manage and operate Greensboro Transit Agency’s fixed route HEAT and Access GSO paratransit operating services in North Carolina. The Greensboro Transit Agency currently operates 17 routes, with daily routes running seven days a week. The Greensboro Transit Agency is currently optimizing its transit offerings in order to grow GTA ridership while using agency resources more effectively. Dubbed Mobility Greensboro 2040, the plan will establish short-term and long-term strategies to improve public mobility, including working towards new frequent transit corridors, updating supporting transit routes, adding new crosstown connections and new community mobility hubs.

“RATP Dev USA is delighted to provide transit services to the citizens of the great city of Greensboro and the surrounding areas,” said Arnaud Legrand, CEO of RATP Dev USA. “We look forward to collaborating with the city to identify and address areas of improvement to better serve the needs of Greensboro residents as the city continues to grow.”

RATP Dev USA operates and/or manages 34 bus operation locations in North America, several of which provide ADA Complementary Transit on Demand services for persons who, because of physical or mental disability, income, status, or age, are unable to transport themselves or purchase transportation.