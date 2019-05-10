RATP Dev USA Renews Contract with City of Tucson

RATP Dev USA, a national leader in public transit, announced it has renewed its contract with the City of Tucson to continue providing transit management services for the Sun Tran Fixed Route Bus, Sun Van ADA Paratransit, and Sun Link Streetcar systems. RATP Dev USA has been the provider of transit management services for the City of Tucson since 2013.

The City of Tucson selected RATP Dev USA to continue the partnership through a national competitive process that awarded the contract based on the best qualified and value procurement. The new contract will cover an initial period of five years with additional three- and two-year options. Under the terms of the contract, RATP Dev USA will provide complete management of the consolidated City of Tucson system.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the City of Tucson. RATP Dev USA shares its vision of providing a safe, efficient and seamless transportation experience to all riders, and we will continue to support the City in the development and expansion of transit services for Tucson. I look forward to the next five plus years of growth and continued best in class service,” Steve Spade, general manager at RATP Dev, said.

“The City of Tucson is proud to renew our partnership with RATP Dev USA,” Samuel Credio, P.E., deputy director of transportation for the City of Tucson, said. “We look forward to the continued excellent service that RATP Dev has provided the City of Tucson since 2013. RATP Dev embraces the vision of the City of Tucson to provide outstanding, seamless transit services to every rider.”

“RATP Dev USA and the City of Tucson have accomplished great things together, including the startup and success of the Sun Link Streetcar,” Blaine Rigler, president and CEO of RATP Dev USA, said. “We are thrilled to continue this great work and take the City of Tucson transit system into the future through innovative transit solutions.”