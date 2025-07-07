Raleigh City Council Approves Bid for Bus Rapid Transit at New Bern Avenue Corridor

Raleigh’s New Bern Avenue Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is moving forward. On July 1, Raleigh City Council awarded the bid for Package 1 to Rifenburg North Carolina, LLC in the amount of $28,664,500.

The City received multiple bids on the groundbreaking project. Raleigh’s BRT project is the first-of-its kind in North Carolina.

The goal is to get residents to their destinations quicker. After face-to-face meetings with industry leaders and listening to their feedback, City staff decided to break the project into three packages to make it easier and more appealing for contractors. The first package includes: paving, sidewalk and utility work along New Bern Avenue and Wilmington, Blount, Edenton streets between downtown and Poole Road.

The BRT New Bern Avenue Project is approximately 5.4 miles with 3.3 miles of dedicated bus lanes and 19 bus platforms at 10 stations along New Bern Avenue, Morgan Street, Edenton Street, Blount Street and Wilmington Street. The project will add sidewalk and a multi-use path along New Bern Avenue from the downtown core to Sunnybrook Road.

The remainder of the project will be advertised for construction bids later this year. City will host a pre-construction meeting at the end of Summer 2025 prior to any construction activities. Start of construction is anticipated in Fall 2025.