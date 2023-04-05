Raiders Foundation teams up with RTC of Southern Nevada to purchase, distribute 10,000 transit passes to local nonprofits

The Raiders Foundation, the nonprofit and philanthropic arm of the Las Vegas Raiders, purchased and distributed 10,000 24-hour transit passes from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) to six local nonprofit organizations that serve at-risk individuals throughout the community. The Raiders Foundation purchased the discounted passes through a special program of the RTC’s open to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations.

According to Piper Overstreet-White, Vice President of Government Relations for the Las Vegas Raiders, each selected nonprofit serves a unique population facing adversity and challenges, including those who are food insecure; homeless women, youth and children; victims of domestic and sexual violence; victims of child abuse; and those seeking to better their lives through workforce development programs.

“We appreciate our partnership with the RTC that makes it possible to purchase discounted transit passes that are so critical to removing transportation barriers for many of our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Overstreet-White. “Lack of convenient, affordable and accessible transportation is a real problem for many in Southern Nevada, so we appreciate the opportunity provided by the RTC to assist the recipient organizations in continuing their great work and service in the community.”

The recipient organizations, selected by the Raiders Foundation, include St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, SafeNest, The Shade Tree, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Three Square, and Nevada Partners. Each recipient organization has the discretion to distribute the passes to those they serve to help them overcome transportation barriers to get to work, school, medical appointments and more.

According to RTC CEO M.J. Maynard, this act of generosity from the Raiders Foundation is exactly the agency’s intention when the RTC created its discounted transit pass program to qualifying nonprofits. “Our partnership with the Raiders has enabled the RTC to expand our reach to those in our community who need help. For that, we are grateful and appreciate the generosity of the Raiders Foundation and the entire organization.”

“Lack of transportation to and from nearby pantries is an added barrier for many of our food-insecure neighbors, making it difficult for them to get the nutrition they need to live,” said Three Square Interim President and CEO Michelle Beck. “When the Las Vegas Raiders learned of this, they went above and beyond to help, donating 1,000 RTC bus tickets to expand Three Square’s ability to serve the one in seven Southern Nevadans who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

“We are grateful to the Raiders Foundation for donating bus passes to our clients to help ease their burden as they transition to self-sufficiency,” said St. Jude’s Ranch for Children CEO Dr. Christina Vela. “As a community of healing and hope for children and young people, we rely on the community at large and valued partners like the Raiders to help fulfill our mission. We are all a team!”