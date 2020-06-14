Proterra Congratulates Transit Agencies Awarded Low-No Grants

Eight transit agencies that partnered with Proterra received funding, including four new agencies and four current customers

Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, recently announced that eight transit agencies won Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Program Grants (Low-No) for Proterra battery-electric buses and charging infrastructure. The eight transit agency partners include four of Proterra’s current customers and four new customers.

A cornerstone of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the Low-No grants support the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure that use advanced technologies. Eligible projects include those that replace, rehabilitate, lease or purchase low or no emission buses and bus-related equipment and facilities.

By partnering with Proterra on a Low-No application, transit agencies can utilize an expedited project delivery approach to streamline the deployment of vehicles that best meet their specific transit system needs.

“Investing in zero-emission transportation has never been more important and federal grant programs like Low-No are instrumental in helping transit agencies deploy battery-electric buses and EV infrastructure,” said Proterra CEO Jack Allen. “We are excited to help deliver the critical benefits of clean, quiet transportation to our eight partnered transit agencies and additional Low-No recipients.”

Proterra works with individual transit agencies to identify the grant, loan or financing program that best suits the agency’s needs. One of the most popular financing options is Proterra’s battery leasing program, which lowers the upfront cost of the vehicle to be competitively priced against diesel. Customers can also lease their buses through municipal capital or operating leases. Additionally, Proterra can also help lower the upfront cost of EV infrastructure by retaining ownership of the energy delivery system needed to power electric fleets.

Proterra battery-electric transit buses produce zero tailpipe emissions and decrease dependency on fossil fuels, contributing to cleaner air for all communities. Transportation is one of the leading sources of air pollution, and public transit plays a vital role in reducing emissions from transportation. Fleet operators are further reducing emissions with battery-electric buses, which displace 230,000 pounds of CO2 per year for each diesel bus replaced. Zero-emission buses also eliminate the harmful particulate matter that comes from traditional transit bus tailpipe emissions. To date, Proterra electric buses have already displaced more than 55 million pounds of CO2 emissions.