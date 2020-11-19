Proterra celebrates 1,000th battery-electric bus sold with BCT purchase

Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, today announced that Broward County Transit (BCT) has agreed to purchase 12 40-foot Proterra® ZX5™ battery-electric transit buses with 660 kWh of onboard energy and the DuoPower™ drivetrain. With Broward County’s purchase, Proterra has now sold more than 1,000 battery-electric transit buses in North America.

“Delivering clean, quiet transportation for all is an opportunity to meet the needs of our communities while protecting our environment and public health. With more than 1,000 battery-electric buses sold, Proterra is driving this transition to 100% clean transportation. Together with innovative transit leaders like Broward County, we are demonstrating that the time for clean transportation is now,” said Proterra CEO Jack Allen.

Since 1997, Broward County has taken many voluntary actions to reduce greenhouse gases. By 2030, Broward County plans to purchase only zero-emissions electric fleet and transit vehicles. With the purchase of Proterra battery-electric buses, the County is taking a significant step forward in meeting this goal.

Introduced in September, the Proterra ZX5 features the most energy storage and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available in North America today. The DuoPower drivetrain delivers nearly twice the horsepower and five times better fuel efficiency than a standard diesel engine. The DuoPower drivetrain features two electric motors that deliver an impressive 550 horsepower, accelerating a ZX5 bus from 0 to 20 mph in under six seconds.

Manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery-electric buses feature zero tailpipe emissions, saving approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing a diesel bus. The purpose-built electric buses offer a quieter ride for reduced noise pollution, greater efficiency, and lower operating costs with fewer parts compared to combustion engine vehicles.

The Proterra ZX5 features Proterra battery systems, which have been proven on the road through more than 15 million miles in service for mass transit.

Proterra battery systems are designed for safety, durability, and efficiency. Proterra batteries are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and have undergone rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand a full service life under the toughest conditions.