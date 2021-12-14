Proterra announces EV battery factory in South Carolina as demand for commercial electric vehicles grows

As demand for commercial electric vehicles continues to grow across the United States and around the world, Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced plans to open a new EV battery system manufacturing plant in South Carolina to produce the company’s industry-leading battery systems for Proterra Powered customers’ commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses, and more.

Proterra has committed to a minimum investment of at least $76 million, with additional investments planned over the next several years, and expects to create more than 200 new jobs over the next several years at the 327,000 square foot battery system production plant. The factory is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 with multiple gigawatt hours of annual production capacity for Proterra’s battery systems. By 2025, the factory is expected to support additional battery system production capacity, as well as the production of ancillary systems incorporated into electric medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles and equipment.

Proterra’s new battery system manufacturing facility will be located at the 42.76-acre Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, South Carolina near Proterra’s electric bus manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina and adjacent to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. By opening the company’s first EV battery system factory on the East Coast of the United States, Proterra will bring battery production closer to its Proterra Powered customers and its own Proterra Transit electric bus manufacturing operations.

“Electric vehicle technology is an opportunity to create clean energy jobs, strengthen American manufacturing, and advance the U.S.’s climate leadership on a global scale. Through opening our new battery system production plant, Proterra is proud to help realize these important goals while driving the transition to clean, quiet transportation with our EV technology,” said Gareth Joyce, President of Proterra. “With our company’s history in South Carolina and the Upstate region, we are excited to build on our strong partnership with the state of South Carolina, Spartanburg County, and the City of Greer and bring EV battery system manufacturing to the region.”

“Today’s announcement by Proterra is further proof that South Carolina is leading the charge in the electric vehicle revolution. We applaud Proterra for the work they’re doing to create a more sustainable future for the transportation industry and look forward to their continued success in the Upstate,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Proterra’s new South Carolina factory represents the company’s third battery production facility nationwide. In December 2020, the company opened its second battery production site co-located in its EV bus manufacturing facility in Los Angeles County.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra’s battery systems have been proven through more than 20 million service miles driven by its transit customers and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify delivery vehicles, work trucks, construction and mining equipment, school buses, coach buses, and more.