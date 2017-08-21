Protective Insurance launches new brand and new logo

Protective Insurance, a subsidiary of Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. has hit the market with a brand new look! Baldwin & Lyons announced in June the rebranding of its subsidiaries, including Protective Insurance Company, Sagamore Insurance Company and Protective Specialty Insurance Company. All three subsidiaries now exist under one brand, Protective Insurance. To mark this occasion, Protective also debuted a new logo—the first logo change since the company’s founding.

Despite the aesthetic and brand changes, the company’s dedication to ensuring safety in the transportation industry is stronger than ever.

Protective’s Loss Prevention & Safety Services department is comprised of specialists with an average of 20 years in the industry who use a collaborative approach with insureds to address their specific safety and risk management needs. By staying abreast of the latest trends, regulations, emerging issues and best practices across the industry, Protective’s Loss Prevention Specialists work closely with their policyholders to ensure safe operations.

In addition to unmatched loss prevention practices, Protective prides itself on its superior claims handling service. Claims adjusters Whether you’re reporting a claim through phone, fax, email or through the website, the process was designed by experienced claims professionals, and is a time-proven example of an efficient, effective and exceptional operation.

Claims team members at Protective have manageable claim loads and direct supervision on every claim. Claims are continuously evaluated and adjusters strive for frequent communication with claimants.

With decades of deep knowledge and expertise in the transportation industry, and an unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality, customized insurance products and services, Protective looks forward to serving as a trusted partner to its insureds for many years to come.

Protective Insurance specializes in providing insurance for the transportation industry. The company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and all Canadian provinces to provide comprehensive insurance programs to trucking fleets, motorcoach operations and limousine services. Protective’s products are backed by a dedicated Loss Prevention & Safety Services team, experienced claims management and superior customer service.