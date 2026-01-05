Protecting Passengers and Assets on the Road: United Safety Expands Transit Fire Protection Portfolio with Dafo Bus Fire Suppression

Building on United Safety’s proven track record in the transit industry, we have expanded our fire safety portfolio with the addition of Dafo Bus Fire Suppression, a specialized product line within United Safety. Originally developed by Dafo Vehicle, a global leader in vehicle fire protection, this proven technology is now offered under the United Safety brand to transit agencies across North America and the globe.

Bus fires present a serious threat—putting passengers and drivers at risk and causing costly damage for operators. United Safety’s Dafo fire suppression systems are engineered specifically for buses, delivering rapid detection and reliable suppression to keep people and valuable assets safe.

By combining United Safety’s commitment to innovation and customer support with the heritage and expertise of Dafo technology, we are delivering the next generation of fire suppression solutions to ensure safer roads and greater peace of mind for transit operators and riders alike.

Tailored Solutions for Diverse Bus Fleets

United Safety’s Dafo systems are designed with fleet diversity in mind, offering tailored solutions for diesel, natural gas, hybrid-electric, battery-electric, and hydrogen-powered buses.

Whether integrated during OEM production or retrofitted into existing fleets, Dafo systems provide the flexibility to enhance safety across any bus portfolio—regardless of vehicle age, model, or powertrain.

Pressurized vs. Non-Pressurized Systems

Dafo employs both pressurized and non-pressurized agent containers in their bus fire suppression systems, selecting the optimal approach based on the specific application and requirements. Clean agent pressurized systems offer rapid discharge and wide agent distribution for risks such as electrical components, while wet chemical non-pressurized systems are best suited for super-heated surfaces and hydrocarbon fuels provide enhanced stability and reduced maintenance needs. The choice depends on factors such as the size and layout of the engine compartment, the type of fire risks present, and the operator’s preferences.

Reliable Detection: Minimizing False Alarms

A fire suppression system is only as effective as its detection capabilities. Dafo prioritizes reliability in its detection systems, utilizing an array of advanced sensors (tailored to the application and vehicle type) and temperature confirming technology to minimize false alarms. These systems are designed to differentiate between genuine fire events and non-threatening conditions, such as high engine temperatures or exhaust fumes. Robust construction and rigorous testing ensure that the detection system functions reliably in a variety of bus environments.

Rapid Detection and Suppression

Speed matters. Upon detection, our Dafo systems deploy suppression agents immediately supressing flames, preventing fire spread, and protecting passengers. With tailored deployment strategies, including zoned suppression through a manifold system, hazards are addressed exactly where they occur.

Maintenance, Training, and Support

To ensure continued reliability, United Safety/Dafo provides comprehensive maintenance guidelines for its bus fire suppression systems. Regular inspections, and component checks are essential for maintaining optimal performance. United Safety/Dafo has a large network of Certified Service Partners spanning the globe that are equipped with the knowledge and skills to properly inspect, maintain, recharge and troubleshoot the systems to reduce downtime. United Safety/Dafo also offers training programs for operators and maintenance staff for day-to-day system checks.

Why Choose United Safety’s Dafo Systems?

Unlike Dafo differentiates itself through its focus on tailored solutions, reliable detection, and rapid suppression. Key features of the solutions include:

High Pressure application– proven most effective at flame knockdown and rapid cooling

Wet Chemical Agent – environmentally friendly, fluorine free, non-corrosive, non-hazardous with easy clean up

Smart Controller Options – including CAN bus logic integration and data logging

Agent Deployment – offering designs to address specific hazards

This holistic approach makes United Safety’s Dafo solutions the benchmark for bus fire protection.

Preventing Bus Fires: Best Practices

United Safety emphasizes that prevention is just as critical as suppression. We recommend:

• Regular fleet and engine maintenance

• Pre-trip inspections to catch hazards early

• Keeping compartments clean and debris-free

• Proper insulation and protection of wiring

• Routine inspection of fuel systems for leaks or wear

Together, prevention and suppression create the strongest safety net for fleets.

The Future of Bus Fire Suppression

As a leader in passenger safety, United Safety continues to invest in evolving fire suppression technology. Our Dafo systems are:

• Smart, predictive safety systems with sensors and analytics

• Next-generation agents that balance power with environmental responsibility

• Improving detection to identify fires at their earliest stage

By bringing Dafo technology under the United Safety umbrella, we ensure operators have access to the most advanced, proven solutions for safeguarding passengers and assets—today and into the future.