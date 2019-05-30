PRO-VISION® Unveils New Stop-Arm Camera System

PRO-VISION® Video Systems, a leader in mobile video technology and software, recently announced the release of its new integrated stop-arm camera system that automatically captures video evidence of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses.

Integrated with the PRO-VISION® Solid-State High Definition School Bus Video System, the new stop-arm camera features dual-lens technology in a single camera that automatically detects and captures 1080p HD footage of license plates and of the violating driver — even at speeds over 70 miles per hour.

“Drivers that threaten the safety of our children with this type of dangerous behavior need to be held accountable for their actions,” Corey Mathews, transit division sales manager at PRO-VISION®, said. “We set out to design the best stop-arm camera system on the market to help schools capture evidence of this unsafe behavior and keep their students safe. We strongly feel that we accomplished that mission with this new product, and we can’t wait to get it to our customers.”

The system also automatically marks any violation footage as event video, separating it from constant video, to help you easily find and review footage of stop-arm violators to provide the details you need to report an incident.

For more information, visit www.provisionusa.com/bus/school-bus-camera-systems.

This release originally appeared on the PRO-VISION® website. You can view it here.