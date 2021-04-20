Prevost to debut Cloud One, new proprietary seat line at UMA EXPO

Prevost announced today it will unveil to the public for the first time its brand-new proprietary Cloud One seat line during the United Motorcoach Association EXPO April 21-24 in Orlando. The Cloud One series design focuses on comfort and ergonomics giving passengers an upgraded ride combined with uncompromised safety.

“Prevost is extremely proud to share the Cloud One line with customers,” said Francois Tremblay, general manager for Prevost. “The series combines style and comfort for the ultimate ride and offers the most ergonomic seats available in the industry today.”

The new offering is a result of many months of extensive research including collaboration with the industry-leading supplier, and real-world workshops used to create the most comfortable seat that also embodies modern styling. Prevost engineers also ensured Cloud One meets all North American safety regulations to continue to meet the safety standards Prevost customers are accustomed to.

“We conducted workshops with more than 100 passengers of all ages and body compositions who gave us great insight,” said Jeff Gagne, Prevost product manager. “Using that information and our strong supplier relationship, we created the ultimate seat for the North American coach industry.”

Cloud One is available in three tiers of style and comfort, and a variety of color combinations. All three collections come with the option of a standard headrest or a new ergonomic winged headrest.

Luxury Collection

Full leather or leatherette

Double stitching

Piping

Additional tufting on the sides and seat pan

Premium Collection

Full leatherette

Double stitching

Piping

Standard Collection

Flat woven or velvet options

Leatherette accents

The first coach with Cloud One seats will be delivered in July 2021.