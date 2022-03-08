Prevost Reaffirms Commitment to Providing the Ultimate Experience at UMA EXPO

At the recent United Motorcoach Association Expo show in Long Beach, in conjunction with the relaunch of its prevostcar.com website, Prevost announced an expansion on its brand promise and reaffirmed its dedication to providing customers with top-of-the-line coaches, backed by unwavering service and support to help customers’ businesses thrive.

The Ultimate Experience is the long-standing commitment Prevost makes to every single customer, whether they are motorhome owners, small tour and charter operators buying pre-owned coaches, or operators running large-scale fleets across North America. Delivering on that brand promise is what drives the Prevost team day in and day out, and it rests on three pillars: providing The Ultimate Ride, The Ultimate Pride, and The Ultimate Peace of Mind.

“To me, The Ultimate Ride, Pride, and Peace of Mind means providing our customers with the best quality and most premium product on the market to fuel pride of ownership,” said François Tremblay, president of Prevost. “But it is also about the peace of mind that comes from delivering the best possible service experience and getting coaches back on the road quickly. It’s all about uptime and making customers feel special!”

The Ultimate Ride refers to the products and services on which customers depend. Prevost has built an enviable reputation as industry leader, delivering proven performance, reliability, and durability at every turn. Combined with the company’s innovative approach and user consideration, operators, drivers, and passengers alike get to enjoy the safest and most comfortable coaches on the road today.

The Ultimate Pride is all about the intangibles – that feeling of riding like a rock star and getting the VIP treatment thanks to the most premium and recognized brand in the industry. Customers know that the most knowledgeable, experienced, and dedicated team is by their side, no matter what.

The Ultimate Peace of Mind focuses on taking the worry out of coach ownership and protecting customers’ investments and bottom line. Prevost provides vehicles designed with specific industry needs in mind and is there 24/7 with the largest service network and unparalleled aftermarket support. It builds the lowest total cost of ownership and top resale value into every one of its coaches. And that gives operators the freedom to focus on what they do best.

To learn more about how Prevost delivers The Ultimate Experience every day, visit prevostcar.com.