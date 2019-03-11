Prevost Motorhome Expo 2019 Plays Big in West Palm Beach

The seventh annual Prevost Motorhome Expo was held February 13-14 at the South Florida Fairground Expo Center in West Palm Beach. The event drew more than 500 attendees from every area of the country. As is custom for this show, roughly 280 people arrived in 140 private motorhomes to camp and convene on site for the duration of the show.

The 52 fully-customized converted Prevost coaches on exhibit by licensed converters ranged from $200,000 upward to $3 million; from a 1998 XL to an all-new 2020 H3-45. In all, nearly 200 Prevost vehicles were on the grounds for this event.

According to event founder, Jamie Bradford, owner of Prevost-stuff.com and Prevost Owners Group, all the major coach convertors are represented and participate in this event each year. They include Liberty, Marathon, Millennium, Emerald, and Featherlite, as well as a host of pre-owned dealers.

Nearly 30 allied vendors associated with the motorhome industry from motorcoach resorts to financial institutions, and a wide range of equipment and service providers for motorhome owners also took part. Additionally, several Prevost service vans were available on site to assist visitors in need of service and maintenance.

Prevost conducted two seminars on opening day; one on the Prevost slide systems, the other on service and maintenance fundamentals. The converters also held seminars, each highlighting their unique strengths in converting the Prevost shell.

“Prevost has always assisted us in making this show extremely successful for the convertors, dealers and vendors in this niche,” Bradford said. “This year, the Prevost Motorhome Expo generated no less than 25 sales.”

He also said this number typically increases as customers follow-up on their contracts signed on the show floor.

“The Prevost Motorhome Expo stands as the premier event for Prevost and our motorhome converter partners, allowing us to showcase new and quality pre-owned motorhomes to qualified motorhome lifestyle consumers,” Steve Zeigler, director of business development at Prevost’s bus shell division. “Jamie Bradford has created a quality environment for ‘everything Prevost,’ in which he provides a first-class presentation that allows all supporting motorhome lifestyle businesses direct contact with Prevost owners and potential owners looking for the finest in luxury motorhomes and services.”