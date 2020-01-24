Prevost Announces Organizational Changes

Prevost recently announced important organizational changes designed to further enhance customer relationships and expand the brand.

Brad Wiese joins the team as vice president of North American new coach sales, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in managing sales teams to the role. New coach Regional Sales Managers and Sales Directors will report to Wiese.

“We are excited about Brad coming in to lead our sales team,” Francois Tremblay, Prevost general manager, said. “His excellent business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit are going to be great assets in our partnerships with our customers.”

Jean Berube will hold the position of senior director of strategic planning and brand management. Berube has more than 23 years’ experience in the development of corporate strategies and business plans.

“Jean is another excellent addition to Prevost,” Tremblay said. “His expertise in the development and introduction of new products will be essential in the plans we have for our product offerings in the coming years.”

Prevost veteran Jack Forbes takes his experience and customer relationship management skills to a new role where he will be responsible for corporate accounts and continuing to manage public sector sales.

“We believe these changes will allow us to be more responsive to our customers’ needs, which is always our first and most important priority,” Tremblay said.