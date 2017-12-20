Park City becomes first U.S. ski resort to showcase zero-emission Proterra® buses

Proterra buses help meet net-zero carbon goal

To meet the needs of Park City’s four-season mountain climate, including extreme cold weather winter conditions, Park City Transit deployed Utah’s first zero-emission, battery-electric transit fleet with six Proterra Catalyst® buses. Selected to serve the region’s renowned ski resort community, the Proterra fleet supports Park City’s and Summit County’s bold sustainability goals. With its deployment of Proterra vehicles, the Park City region has become the first ski resort community in the United States to operate a battery-electric transit service.

In its first four months of operation, Park City’s electric bus fleet has traveled more than 116,000 miles, avoided 30,000 gallons of diesel and eliminated 752,000 lbs. of greenhouse gases. Already, these electric buses demonstrated cost-savings and have averaged 22 MPGe, resulting in a fuel/energy cost of $0.33 per mile, compared to the $0.63 per mile fuel cost they would have experienced with their now-retired diesel buses.

View the video to find out how Park City is working to meet its ambitious climate goals, while providing enhanced transit service, reducing traffic congestion and maintaining its status as a premier resort destination.