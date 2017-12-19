Luminator Technology Group and Houck Transit Advertising announce digital onboard advertising partnership

Luminator Technology Group (Luminator), a provider of onboard passenger information systems and Houck Transit Advertising (Houck) announced their partnership in providing high resolution digital advertising solutions and services for North American public transit agencies.

Luminator’s INFOtransit passenger information system provides a best-in-class platform for keeping passengers updated with information such as bus route, next stop, and targeted advertising media. CCTV camera equipment can also be easily integrated to enhance the safety and security of passengers, drivers, and property onboard. Houck partners with transit agencies across the United States to enable them to market and grow revenue via mobile advertising services.

“To provide efficient, compelling advertising to today’s broad transit audience a robust, highly integrated passenger information system is critical. Working with Luminator enables us to provide customized, impactful advertising campaigns through an intelligent platform that scales to the size of any transit agency”. said Justin Houck, President of Houck Transit Advertising.

“Houck is a professional advertising organization providing tailored services to public transit agencies. Their in-depth advertising expertise helps to fully leverage our evolving mobile digital advertising technology for the benefit of our mutual customers.” said Dan Kelleher, Vice President Sales and Marketing of Luminator Technology Group.

By utilizing this partnership team transit system management and staff can focus on running a safe and effective public transit system while maximizing their advertising revenue and brand promotions.