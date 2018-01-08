Notice for Request For Proposals (RFP)

Jefferson Lines

2100 East 26th Street Minneapolis, MN 55404

Submit to: Cem Onbasi Proposal No. 1016-2018

Date Out: January 8, 2018

Proposals are requested for Bus Refurbishment Project -See Section D:

Scope of Work

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received by the Jefferson Lines, 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, until 2:30PM local time, February 8th, 2018 for the purposes of refurbishment of over the road buses, for a contract period from February 20th, 2018 to May 20th, 2018. Jefferson Partners L. P. (dba) Jefferson Lines with administrative offices located at 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, is requesting proposals for refurbishment of up to four buses as identified in the RFP, Section D: Scope of Work. The complete RFP may be inspected and obtained by prospective proposers by contacting Cem Onbasi at conbasi@jeffersonlines.com or 612-359-3408

Prospective proposers are required to abide by the Instructions for Proposers. Failure of the proposers to comply with the instructions and specifications may result in disqualification of their proposal.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

This Contract is subject to a financial assistance grant agreement between Jefferson Lines and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The FTA is or will be providing federal assistance for this project in an estimated expected amount of $367,200 the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) number is 20.509.

Notice published in Bus Ride Magazine website January 8, 2018 to February 8th, 2018 and on the Jefferson Lines website at www.jeffersonlines.com