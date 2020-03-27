Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone (HOPE) Program

FTA will host a webinar to provide information about FTA’s Helping to Obtain Prosperity for Everyone (HOPE) Program. Join FTA program staff on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET, to learn more about this competitive funding opportunity, including application eligibility, evaluation criteria, and the application submission process.

The HOPE program seeks to fund projects that support improvements to public transportation in areas of persistent poverty to help lift communities out of poverty and ensure that transportation connects people to jobs, schools, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the program is intended to help reduce barriers for people seeking substance abuse treatment and recovery services.

FTA issued the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the HOPE program on March 3, 2020, and the deadline for applying has been updated to June 3, 2020.

Webinar participants will learn about applicant and project eligibility and will have an opportunity to obtain answers to questions.

