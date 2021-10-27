NFI receives order from New York State’s RTS for 10 zero-emission New Flyer buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent global bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced a new order from Regional Transit Service (RTS) in Rochester, New York for 10 forty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ battery-electric heavy-duty transit buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer). The purchase, made from a five-year contract established in 2019 with RTS, follows RTS’ 2020 order of 10 zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE® transit buses and is supported by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

RTS is a regional transportation authority established by New York State, serving eight counties, including Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, and Wyoming, and providing more than 15 million trips per year. RTS is working to meet New York State’s goal of having its fleet be 25% zero-emission by 2025 and 100% by 2035.

“Since 1998, NFI has delivered over 225 transit buses to RTS and continues to support it through the transition to zero-emission,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “With our high performance Xcelsior CHARGE NG – the most advanced EV on the market – RTS and NFI are helping to build more livable communities in New York. We are driving zero-emission, leveraging innovation for sustainability, and, ultimately, building a greener future for all.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.