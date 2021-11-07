NFI introduces its all new connected technology, NFI Connect™

NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced the launch of its all new, enhanced connected technology NFI Connect™. The announcement occurred on the first day of the American Public Transportation Association’s TRANSform Conference and EXPO in Orlando, Florida.

NFI Connect™ is a 5G capable and cybersecure telematics solution that provides real-time oversight of fleets, ultimately improving bus uptime, driver safety, and operational costs. NFI Connect™ is the evolution of NFI’s connected technology previously known as New Flyer Connect® and incorporates enhanced cellular performance, geofence capabilities, expanded memory and data capacity, and easy-to-use analytics that are now applicable to any NFI electric vehicle in North America, including New Flyer, MCI, ARBOC, and Alexander Dennis.

A must-have for operators focused on building and modernizing their fleets, NFI Connect™ integrates onboard hardware and software to deliver comprehensive real time analytic data on vehicle performance diagnostics, maintenance predictors, geographically triggered events, and ultimately, smart analytic reporting. NFI Connect™ data also alerts users to real-time operations incidents without touching the bus.

“As one of four key pillars in NFI’s mobility solutions offering, connected technology is an essential tool in unlocking the highest efficiency of your fleet, working hand in hand with infrastructure and workforce development,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “With NFI Connect, we are cascading a powerful technology across all bus and coach fleets in NFI’s product portfolio, building on over 400 electric vehicles it actively serves in North America today. And, NFI Connect is backed with our active center support team, so you’re not just leveraging the power of data but accessing meaningful support too. NFI Connect is truly creating smart buses for smart cities.”

All NFI Connect™ updates are delivered over-the-air and completely automated, meaning no fleet downtime is needed to maintain its performance.

Features of NFI Connect™ include responsiveness to low and zero-emission zones (or “green zones”), automatic ride height adjustment, GPS tracking, and more – all transmitted in real time through a single telematics access point, straight to a user dashboard. In addition, its Connect 360™ dashboard reporting monitors all vehicle on-board controllers and systems to fine tune energy use, and provide fleet operations managers the ability to harness driver performance analytics to improve energy efficiency, safety, and performance. To learn more, visit nfigroup.com/connect.