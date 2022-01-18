NFI a founding member of newly formed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Council

NFI Group Inc., a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Council has formally launched, of which NFI is a founding member.

The HFC Bus Council is a first-of-its-kind national coalition of public transit agencies, manufacturers, and suppliers working together to advance the U.S. hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus economy and its applications in public transit. The council’s mission is to educate policymakers, regulators, and transportation stakeholders on the benefits of hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses and related infrastructure.

“Fuel cell technology is a proven path to extended-range zero-emission mobility, and we are on the cusp accelerating its deployment and delivering immediate greenhouse gas reduction, cleaner air, and quiet transportation,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Through leveraging a public-private approach, the HFC Bus Council brings the best of all worlds together in educating stakeholders on fuel cell technology, advocating for funding, and sharing key learnings from deployments across America. NFI has been a fuel cell leader for over a decade, and the more momentum we build together, the healthier our communities are.”

The HFC Bus Council’s formation comes during historic levels of investment in public transit, alongside nationwide commitments to transition fleets to zero emission propulsion. Through education and advocacy, it will expand development, deployment, and utilization of safe, clean, and efficient hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, and create additional market opportunities to advance hydrogen fuel cell technology in the delivery of public transit services.

“I’m proud to be serving on the Founding Board of this organization, working to educate government officials and my colleagues in the transit industry on the viable and scalable zero emission solution that is hydrogen fuel cell technology,” said Karl Gnadt, HFC Bus Council Board President and Managing Director/CEO, Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD).

In addition to NFI, founding members include MTD, SunLine Transit Agency, Foothill Transit, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Stark Area Regional Transit Authority, Utah Transit Authority, Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo), Interurban Transit Partnership (The Rapid), Intercity Transit, Sangamon Mass Transit District, Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, ENC, Hexagon Purus, Trillium Energy Solutions, Ivys Energy Solutions, Ballard, and Nel Hydrogen. To learn more or become a member, visit hfcbuscouncil.com.

NFI currently offers the Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ fuel cell-electric bus in North America, a battery electric vehicle using compressed hydrogen as an energy source and range extender, requiring only 6-20 minutes to refuel. Built on New Flyer’s proven Xcelsior® platform, the Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ can save 85 to 135 tons of greenhouse gas per year from tailpipe emissions compared to a diesel bus.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, NFI also offers the Alexander Dennis (ADL) Enviro400FCEV, ADL’s next generation double deck hydrogen bus delivering zero-emission range of up to 300 miles. Powered with Ballard fuel cells, the Enviro400FCEV minimizes fuel consumption and maximizes performance for lowest total cost of ownership and features integral vehicle design that perfectly balances weight and maximizes interior passenger space.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach, including buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.