New York orders more buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, today announced that the New York City Transit Authority (“NYCT”) has awarded New Flyer with another order for 53 Xcelsior® clean diesel sixty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The new order adds 106 equivalent units to New Flyer’s firm order backlog.

The contract is funded through Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) grants.

“New Flyer is committed to manufacturing reliable, innovative, and safe transportation options that help advance city growth and development, and make public transportation more efficient and affordable for communities,” said Wayne Joseph, President, New Flyer of America. “We are proud to see more of our buses deployed in New York City, and to continue building on our long history with NYCT.”

NYCT and the MTA Bus Company comprise the largest transit agency in North America. NYCT serves an estimated 8.5 million citizens and supports more than 60 million visitors annually.

NFI has delivered more than 2,500 buses to NYCT, with over 1,100 Motor Coach Industries (“MCI”) coaches and 1,400 New Flyer transit buses connecting New York City and its surrounding boroughs and communities. MCI is another U.S. subsidiary of NFI.