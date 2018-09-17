CCW: New study calls for more electric buses

The results of a recent study, performed by the Union of Concerned Scientists (https://www.ucsusa.org/), further highlight the environmental benefits of electric-powered buses. Buses powered by electricity are responsible for far fewer carbon emissions than their diesel-powered counterparts. The study found that on average, electric buses produce less than half of the harmful emissions than those of buses powered by diesel or natural gas. The findings appeared to be true even in areas where fossil fuels are used to generate energy for the power grid.

Results like those produced by the Union of Concerned Scientists have increased interest for electric buses by municipalities and transit agencies. The growing demand is beneficial for organizations such as Complete Coach Works (CCW), a bus remanufacturing company based in Riverside, CA. CCW’s eco-friendly option, known as ZEPS (Zero Emissions Propulsion System), was designed to help clients meet the goals of their green initiatives.

CCW takes a simple approach to sustainability by minimizing environmental impact, enhancing its value to its customers and society, and providing sustainable solutions. Adopting the “reduce, reuse, recycle” philosophy, CCW takes previously used, diesel-powered transit buses and remanufactures them into like-new vehicles containing all-electric drivetrain systems.

CCW’s commitment to sustainability has enabled it to assist numerous transit agencies in their pursuit of preserving the planet for future generations. CCW looks forward to helping more agencies go all-electric to save money, save fuel, and save the world.