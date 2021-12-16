New Orleans Regional Transit Authority enters new buses into revenue service

Today, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced 21 newly designed 35’ New Flyer buses that will begin to enter service on Wednesday, December 15. The 21 new buses were funded with a $13,916,000 through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) 2020 Bus and Bus Facilities grant program. This grant also funded 21 new Paratransit vehicles which are scheduled to enter revenue service in 2022.

In May 2021, the RTA unveiled a new bus design and introduced an additional 22 new buses at that time. The new purple and grey buses which don the phrase “laissez les bons temps rouler,” were designed to better maintain the external cleanliness of the buses.