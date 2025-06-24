New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Awards nearly $1 Million in Mobility Planning Grant Funding

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection today announced the award of nearly $1 million in transportation planning grants as part of a newly launched effort to identify and develop local transportation solutions that will reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles that impact communities.

The eMobility planning grant program builds upon the Murphy Administration’s commitment to reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. Totaling $983,950, the grants will help four Transportation Management Associations work with partner communities to develop solutions to help alleviate traffic congestion and connect residents to jobs, educational opportunities, medical services, and other resources. If the solutions include electric shared-use transportation such as car shares, ride shares, or fixed route shuttle services, the Associations will then be encouraged to apply for additional funding from DEP’s eMobility program to implement those solutions.

“Providing clean public transportation options such as zero-emission vehicles or ride-sharing services that are reliable and affordable is key to the well-being of our communities, especially those long overburdened by environmental and health stressors,” Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. “These grants will help communities provide accessible and clean transportation options that reduce air pollution, protect public health and strengthen the economy.”

“We know that not every town is the same, so we’re offering these planning grants in order for towns to develop specialized solutions that meet the unique transportation needs of their residents,” added Peg Hanna, DEP’s Director of Climate Change Mitigation and Monitoring. “Clean, safe, reliable and affordable transportation will provide residents with broader access to jobs, food, education, and medical services.”

The Transportation Management Associations receiving eMobility planning grants are:

Avenues in Motion: $145,450 for projects in Morristown and Phillipsburg;

Cross County Connection TMA: $400,000 for projects spanning Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties;

EZ Ride: $200,000 for projects in Plainfield and Orange; and

Greater Mercer TMA: $238,500 for projects in East Windsor/Hightstown, Toms River, and Lakewood.

“I want to thank NJDEP for awarding this funding to help these Transportation Management Associations advance their sustainable transportation and mobility work,” said David W. Behrend, Executive Director of the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, which oversees the state’s Transportation Management Associations. “The associations are key partners in helping us achieve regional goals and these grants will explore strategies to improve air quality, alleviate congestion and increase connectivity for residents.”

Coordinated Transportation Planning

Transportation Management Associations are non-profit, public-private partnerships established to partner with businesses and local government to provide commuter information and services. Awardees are encouraged to use the recently launched Transportation Needs Index to identify areas that could benefit most from transportation investments.

The tool, a collaborative effort between DEP and the New Jersey State Office of Innovation, provides a baseline analysis of areas throughout the state where transportation gaps may disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

In coming months, the Transportation Management Associations will begin their projects by gathering demographic data, evaluating current transportation options, and conducting surveys and community engagement to better understand resident perspectives.

After this initial research and engagement, the associations will consider several transportation solutions and do additional community engagement to see which options would best meet the needs of residents. The projects will follow DEP’s eMobility Planning Toolkit, a step-by-step guide released last year that helps local leaders plan transportation solutions that may be eligible for eMobility grants.

Once projects are complete, the Transportation Management Associations will submit a comprehensive report highlighting key findings and recommendations. Transportation planners, local governments, and community groups may also use insights from the reports to deepen their understanding of community needs and advocate for transportation investments that equitably serve residents.