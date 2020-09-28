New Flyer of America launches its Anniston Workforce Development Program

Landmark commitment builds pathways to employment, enhances diversity and inclusion efforts, and provides opportunities for upskilling as electrification of mobility continues.

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced the launch of its Anniston Workforce Development Program (AWDP), a local program coming to life under the Community Benefits Framework (CBF), a national workforce development initiative announced by New Flyer and its partner the Transportation Diversity Council (TDC) earlier this year.

The AWDP is the only one of its kind in the southern U.S. and includes:

The execution of a workforce development program, including training and development, skill gap assessments, wage and benefit commitments, fulfillment of diversity and hiring objectives, and pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs.

The launch of an employee engagement committee.

The execution of myriad partnerships and alliances with community-based organizations (“CBOs”).

The continued procurement commitment to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“DBEs”).

The ongoing support of new initiatives, including an annual New Flyer bursary and provision of social and educational supports.

The advocacy for continued industry support and funding of workforce development.

The rigorous reporting of metrics and workplace practices.

The rigorous monitoring of compliance, governance, and oversight practices.

“Having launched our Community Benefits Framework earlier this year, we’re now thrilled to bring this local program to life in Anniston alongside TDC,” said Chris Stoddart, President of New Flyer. “As our world continues to evolve amid the adoption of zero-emission mobility, we know we can, and we must, continue to improve our approach to workforce development, diversity, and inclusion. We pursue improvement not just for our team members, but for the community and the industry as a whole and look forward to augmenting this critical work in the months and years ahead.”

As a result of the AWDP, New Flyer has strengthened its local community outreach and recruitment capacity, committing to the placement of groups of people not traditionally employed in the manufacturing industry, including those considered underrepresented, underserved, and/or disadvantaged individuals. This includes workforce development commitments on wages and benefits, working in partnership with community-based organizations on recruitment, delivering intensive on-the-job and classroom training, and supporting pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs – including development of an innovative four-year Electrical Technician Apprenticeship Program which launches in early 2021.

“As communities around our country face workforce challenges, Anniston will serve as an exemplary workforce development program that will help define a new model for success,” said Dwayne Sampson, President of TDC. “I am grateful to New Flyer of America for believing in TDC, and for providing greater accessibility and growth opportunities for those who need it most. We look forward to strengthening relationships within Anniston and the surrounding communities and will continue working hard to build career paths for every person to succeed in manufacturing.”

Local programs under the CBF are comprised of commitments, initiatives, and partnerships shaped by and tailored to a specific community with its participation. Using this approach, program benefits are localized to and inclusive of the unique needs, cultures, and characteristics of a community’s citizens, including its underrepresented, underserved, and disadvantaged people.