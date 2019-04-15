New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ completes New York’s first interoperable, on-route charger solution for transit buses

New Flyer of America Inc. recently announced that New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ has successfully deployed two rapid, on-route chargers along New York City Transit Authority’s (NYCT) M42 route. This marks completion of the first on-route charging solution in the United States that uses a globally recognized system to allow vehicle and charging equipment interoperability to common interfaces.

The chargers are operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), acting through NYCT as a part of an electric bus test and evaluation program. The program, officially launched in January 2018, continues to evaluate electric buses as a zero-emission solution for America’s largest public transit system.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ led project management, having engaged Black & Veatch, a leader in engineering and construction for complex fleet charging networks, to assist with engineering, permitting and construction for the on-route charger equipment from Siemens.

New Flyer has actively participated and supported the North American adoption of global charging standards for electric buses and coaches, for both on-route and depot charging options. The Siemens on-route chargers installed as part of the system are interoperable, and follow OppCharge interfaces and the forthcoming Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J3105 charging standard, allowing heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs) of all types and models — including buses from other manufacturers that support and design to OppCharge standards — to utilize common on-route chargers.

Infrastructure Solutions is also currently overseeing and supporting similar on-route OppCharge charging deployments in Portland, Oregon, Minneapolis, and Vancouver, BC.

“Charging is a critical component of successful implementation of zero-emission public transportation programs. New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions is proving to be an invaluable resource to provide the complex technical expertise necessary to coordinate successful projects for cities like New York,” Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer said.