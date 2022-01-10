New Flyer and AROW Global’s New Mobility Bursary now open for applications

NFI Group Inc., a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the New Mobility Bursary, created by subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. in partnership with supplier AROW Global Corp, is now open for applications.

The $10,000 New Mobility Bursary, awarded through NFI’s Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), is open to candidates in the U.S. and Canada between 17-24 years of age and currently enrolled in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) related programs. The bursary is directly focused on supporting underserved, underrepresented, or disadvantaged individuals intending to pursue careers in the new mobility era; ultimately contributing the advancement equity, diversity, and inclusion in public transit. One bursary of $10,000 in local currency will be awarded. Applications are open January 10-30, 2022 and can be submitted through newflyer.com/VIC.

“Providing tangible support and helping remove barriers for young people to pursue technical education and training is vital to building inclusion and developing healthy candidate pipelines for our industry,” said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President of People and Culture, NFI. “Workforce development is a pivotal enabler of our shift to zero-emission. This is why we are investing in the advancement of young people, and hope every person has the chance to enter our industry and participate meaningfully in the new mobility era.”

The bursary was first announced in November 2021 during APTA EXPO in Orlando, Florida – an event aligning with the United Nations COP26 climate change conference whose presidency program included key themes of progressing gender equality and demonstrating that science and innovation can deliver climate solutions.

A selection committee comprised of industry leaders across North America, including the American Public Transportation Association, Latinos in Transit, Conference of Minority Transportation Officials, Transport Workers Union, Transportation Diversity Council, AROW Global, and New Flyer will determine the winner, who will be announced in spring of 2022.

AROW Global is a leading design and manufacturer of window, glazing, and driver protection systems for the mass transit industry in North America, is an equal partner with New Flyer in creating the New Mobility Bursary to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion in the public transportation industry.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.