New EV fleet charging solution from AMPLY; Anaheim Transportation Network first customer

AMPLY is announcing a new containerized charging solution for fleets called “INRUSH,” which allows customers to utilize semi-permanent, portable charging (housed in an upcycled shipping container), offering fleet operators the ability to charge electric vehicles from any location with suitable utility power capacity. The first INRUSH deployment will be located in Disney’s Toy Story parking lot in Anaheim, CA, in order to serve the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) fleet of 46 electric buses. This project includes 2 containers, with 5 chargers per container, allowing 10 buses to be charged at once.

AMPLY’s Containerized Solution (INRUSH) allows customers to utilize semi-permanent, portable charging to account for unpredictable changes in operations, offering fleet operators the ability to charge electric vehicles from any location with suitable utility power capacity. The electrical switchgear needed for charging is located inside of an upcycled shipping container, with five chargers per container.

Portable charging is an ideal solution for operators who are unable to install permanent infrastructure on a site, whether because of lease agreements, ongoing site transformation, or other reasons. When containers are removed, site restoration is minimal because most of the equipment is located within the container.

Design, procurement and installation costs for the container solution are expected to be roughly 50% less expensive than traditional infrastructure. The setup process takes about six months from start to finish—50% less time than with traditional infrastructure.

AMPLY has been ATN’s trusted charging infrastructure and operations provider since July 2020. AMPLY has contracted and performed a wide range of services for ATN, including grant funding support, design and engineering, project management, construction and installation, permitting, testing, commissioning, and managed charging solutions across multiple projects and dozens of battery electric buses (BEBs).

AMPLY is leveraging unique project financing to cover all CapEX and OpEX costs required to design, assemble, install, operate and maintain the containerized solution under it’s Charging-as-a-Service model. ATN has committed to a 2 year agreement and will make monthly invoice payments based on energy (kWh) dispensed.

“As we continue building out our long-term infrastructure for our fleet of battery electric buses, we’re excited to take advantage of AMPLY Power’s mobile, containerized charging solution to meet our current need for flexibility,” said Diana Kotler, executive director of Anaheim Transportation Network. “This will allow us to continue operating our dozens of BEBs without any interruption in service, while maintaining our commitment to be the state’s first all-electric bus fleet.”