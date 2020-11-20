NAPT and Zonar announce winners of the 2020 Don Carnahan Memorial Grant

Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, and the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), today announced the winners of the 2020 Don Carnahan Grant. The seven school district winners will each receive up to $50,000 in donations of Zonar’s industry-leading fleet management hardware and student tracking technology. As school districts look to keep students safe during COVID-19 and beyond, Zonar’s innovative technology solutions will help districts improve the safety, effectiveness, and efficiency of pupil transit across the nation.

Winners of the 2020 Don Carnahan Memorial Grant:

Visalia Unified School District, CA

New Albany Floyd County Schools, IN

Morgan County School District, CO

Laurel Public Schools, MT

Twinsburg City Schools, OH

Bloomfield Hills School District, MI

Zeeland Public Schools, MI

Solutions covered by the grant include:

Student Tracking (Z Pass™), a contactless, card-based rider verification solution allowing schools to know who rode which bus and when so that—if a rider tests positive for COVID-19—you can quickly notify the driver and parents regarding the potential exposure.

Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR®), which streamlines pre- and post-trip inspections, making it easier for drivers to ensure their vehicles comply with safety regulations and new COVID-19 standardized sanitation procedures.

Zonar Coach™, which monitors the road and provides voice feedback when drivers exceed posted speed limits, tailgate, don’t stop at stop signs, lane drift, brake too hard, corner too fast, or rapidly accelerate.

Global Position System (GPS) and Real-Time Engine Diagnostic Reporting (V4™), which allows transportation officials and drivers to instantly adjust the routes of buses based on accidents and traffic, resulting in more efficient arrival times and reduced fuel usage.

Ground Traffic Control® web-based software, which automatically monitors engine use, reducing repair costs.

In the 2018-2019 school year, there were 70 injuries relating to school bus crossing and 17 fatalities. Safety practices affect everyone on the road. Thirty-six percent of people injured in school bus-related crashed from 2008 to 2018 were school bus passengers, 8 percent were school bus drivers, and 51 percent were occupants of other vehicles.

“We want to ensure busses are equipped with the latest safety technology available to not only keep children safe, but also the passenger vehicles and families school buses share the roads with,” said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president of passenger services at Zonar. “Now more than ever, school districts need resources. We’re excited to be the foundation of their school bus safety and to be able to provide the technology they need to implement new safety best practices in this unprecedented time.”