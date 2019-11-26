Mitch Guralnick joins Prevost as Director of Pre-Owned Coach Sales

Prevost is pleased to announce Mitch Guralnick as director of pre-owned coach sales. Mitch joins the Prevost family with more than 40 years of experience in the transportation industry.

Mitch served for a year at CCW as director of business development and MCI as vice president of pre-owned coach sales from 1999 until his retirement. Mitch was also the president of White Bus Company—a tour, charter and contract operator—until 1998 when he sold the company.

Mitch will provide a high level of expertise in his new role at Prevost and will be responsible for leading and supporting the Pre-Owned Sales force while exploring new business avenues to further the Prevost brand.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mitch to the Prevost family,” said Guillaume Charron, Sr. Director of Pre-Owned Business. “This is well in line with the plan we put in place a year ago to ensure Prevost can offer our customers a host of quality pre-owned products in every region and deliver on their specific requests.”

Mitch not only brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Prevost organization, but will also be a great motivator to the Prevost sales team. With his extensive background, Mitch will help exceed customer expectations for Prevost, the leading manufacturer of premium intercity touring coaches and leader in the production of conversion coaches.

“I am thrilled to start this new chapter with Prevost and am excited to join this prestigious sales team,” said Mitch. “My goal as director of pre-owned coach sales is to help assist the sales team in reaching our highest potential and to deepen relationships with our customers, whether they are first time buyers or standing customers.”