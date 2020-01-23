Midwest Bus welcomes Benny Allred to sales team

Benny Allred recently joined Midwest Bus Corporation as a sales representative for its Aftermarket Parts Sales Division. He comes to Midwest with more than 40 years of sales experience from companies such as Flxible and Southern Coach, spending 27 years at the latter.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Allred will concentrate on the southeast United States for now. He’s an avid sports fan who loves the Auburn Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Midwest Bus is the largest public transit bus remanufacturer in the United States and is located in Owosso, Michigan. This will be its 40th year of business.

The Aftermarket Parts Sales Division supplies bus repair and replacement parts to the transit industry. Its customers include virtually every major bus transit company in the United States and Canada. Future growth includes working with more private operations such as airport shuttles, urban charters and contract operations.

Allred joins Erik Brabo, director of aftermarket parts, and Aaron Randolph, sales representative.

Midwest sells parts for New Flyer, Gillig, NABI, Orion, Nova, Optima and El Dorado buses. Products sold include panels and access doors, bumpers, fenders, rub rails, rubber seals, air bags, radius rods, brackets and side impact panels.

For more information on Midwest Bus Corporation, visit www.midwestbus.com.