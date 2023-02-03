Metro joins transit agencies & local leaders to celebrate Ohio Loves Transit Week

Every segment of Ohio – businesses, communities, individuals and families – benefit from public transportation, an essential service that enhances economic development, insures sustainable lifestyles and a higher quality of life.

In 2022, Metro provided approximately 9.6 million rides, keeping our communities strong by connecting friends and neighbors to jobs, schools, medical appointments and much more. Whether delivering groceries or providing a ride to get a vaccine, we are a lifeline for our community.

“Never before in Metro’s history has there been more to celebrate and look forward to when it comes to our region’s and the state of Ohio’s transit systems,” said CEO & General Manager Darryl Haley. “With historic sources of funding now in place, both locally and at the federal level, we can bring even more convenient and innovative transportation options to the community and connect people to everything they need to thrive.”

We are a vital link for people with disabilities, providing rides to work, job training programs, medical appointments and adult day care facilities. We continue to meet the daily mobility needs of Ohio’s growing senior population, as well as keeping up with the capital need to move workers, students and those without access to their own vehicles.

Metro works to ensure all residents have access to the transportation services they need to remain an active part of our community.

Transit drives our economy, with statistics showing that every $1 invested in public transit generates $4 in economic return. Whether getting to area shopping centers, local airports, libraries, parks, bike trails, or countless other destinations—transit will get you there.

Ohio loves transit, and Ohio needs transit… now more than ever.

These are just a few reasons why Ohio’s lawmakers are committed to continuing to support public transit. From Feb. 5 through 11, Metro will celebrate our elected officials and stakeholders as well as our communities and riders during Ohio Loves Transit Week. Tuesday, Feb. 7 is Ohio Loves Transit Day.