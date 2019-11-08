MCTS boasts highest-rated transit tracking and ticketing app in North America

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced this week that the Ride MCTS app is now the highest-rated customized transit tracking and mobile ticketing app in North America. In less than two years, the app has been downloaded more than 100,000 times, received thousands of positive reviews and achieved an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars in the iOS App Store.

“The Ride MCTS app is just another way our employees are offering outstanding service for the tens of thousands of residents and visitors who rely on MCTS to get to work, school and other destinations across Milwaukee County every day,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “Riders are rating the app in record numbers because it makes commuting more convenient and connected in our fast-paced, digital world.”

App users can purchase a 90-minute ticket for $2 or a 24-hour ticket for $5. Some of the app’s other popular features include trip planning, detour alerts, real-time arrival estimates and live tracking maps — which physically show where a specific bus is at any given moment.

Ride MCTS App by the Numbers

• 100,000: Downloads

• 740,000: Tickets purchased

• 6,220,000: Times riders have used the app to plan a trip, get arrival information or track a bus

• 3,000: Positive reviews left on the Apple App Store

• 4.8 out of 5: Average rating on the Apple App Store

The app was developed in partnership with Tixora, a Wisconsin-based start-up company that has worked with MCTS since 2016.

“Our team is very excited that MCTS riders have found the Ride MCTS app to be extremely useful for their daily transportation needs,” said Tixora CEO Aaron Redlich. “We’re constantly working with MCTS on new and improved features that make riding the bus in Milwaukee County easier than ever before.”

The app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play. Users can learn more and watch tutorials on how to best use the app by clicking here.

MCTS, which was honored this year with a prestigious Innovation Award from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), has grown from a single horse-drawn streetcar in 1860 to the largest transit system in the state. With a fleet of 370 clean diesel buses and a dedicated team of 1,000+ operators, mechanics and administrative staff, MCTS is proud to provide 30 million rides annually. MCTS recently introduced more than two dozen state-of-the-art GILLIG buses which feature improved fuel economy, lower emissions, optimized driver visibility, anti-slip flooring, easier-to-read digital display signs, a stainless-steel understructure designed to reduce salt corrosion, and heated side mirrors to help melt snow and ice.