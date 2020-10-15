MCI zero-emission coaches approved for California HVIP purchase incentive

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that MCI battery-electric D45 CRTe, D45 CRTe LE, and J4500e coaches have been approved by the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). All three models have been approved for the highest allowable voucher of $150,000 for each MCI battery-electric coach sold in the State of California.

The approval adds to the existing NFI zero-emission heavy-duty transit buses eligible for vouchers, including New Flyer’s 35, 40, and 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric and 40 and 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ fuel-cell electric buses. Vouchers for New Flyer’s heavy-duty transit buses range from $120,000 to $300,000 per bus, depending on the model.

The HVIP program was launched in partnership between CARB and CALSTART to help accelerate early market introduction of clean, low-carbon hybrid and electric vehicles, and is accomplishing this by alleviating the higher incremental cost of advanced vehicles with its innovative voucher incentives.

“New Flyer has supported California’s zero-emission adoption for years, and today we expand our mass transit bus offering with HVIP eligible MCI coaches,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI. “Building on decades of New Flyer’s electric bus design, engineering, supply chain and manufacturing expertise, both the MCI J4500e and all-accessible MCI D45 CRTe LE battery-electric coach models can offer sustainable transportation, eliminating emissions while delivering high capacity commuter transit through and between urban destinations. MCI electric coaches use high torque electric drive systems for operation at highway speeds, have long-distance range applications, and deliver plug-in battery charging to 100 percent in less than four hours.”

By alleviating some of the upfront acquisition costs of battery-electric coaches, operators in California can transition their existing fleets faster to fully sustainable propulsion, enabling an exciting step toward a clean air future creating more livable communities and is a win for everyone. MCI electric coaches are powered by American-made XALT batteries and integrate the design, performance, and technology of New Flyer’s zero-emission transit buses, while leveraging New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ to deliver smart charging that supports successful electric coach deployment.

CARB is part of the California Environmental Protection Agency, and is the clean air agency committed to building a greener future. Through its administration of the HVIP program, CARB has catalyzed electric adoption in the region, with a projected achievement of reducing greenhouse gases in California by 40 percent by 2030. CARB helped deploy over 4,000 vehicles and low NOx engines from over 7,000 vouchers that have been funded since 2009.