MCI Service Center technician Andrew Craig Brown wins a Grammy

Making sweet music on the opera stage and with the best service team in the motorcoach industry, Andrew Craig Brown, an MCI coach technician at the Des Plaines MCI Service Center since 2019, received his first Grammy Award on Sunday, January 26.

A bass-baritone who earned a Master’s degree in music from Yale University in 2012 won the award as a cast member of the recording of “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” written by composer Tobias Picker, staged by the Boston Modern Orchestra Project and based on the popular Roald Dahl children’s story.

Andrew was onstage in Los Angeles Sunday night to accept his award, an experience he described as “surreal.” But his co-workers were ready for a victory. On Wednesday, January 29, he returned to work; there he received a cake and another “Grammy” created from bus parts by his fellow technician Pawel Fulat, who presented it at MCI’s very own award celebration.

