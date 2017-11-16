MCI opens Bay Area Sales and Service Center

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, builds safe, reliable and easy-to-diagnose motor coaches, each supported with industry-leading maintenance and repairs at its growing network of company-owned, factory-run sales and Service Centers across North America.

MCI’s new San Francisco Bay Area Sales and Service Center will open the largest OEM facility in Northern California with unparalleled parts, service and training expertise to the growing number of public and private operators up and down the Pacific Coast.

With hundreds of coach operators, local officials and other guests on hand, MCI cut the ribbon on this new four-acre facility, creating 30 new jobs and investing nearly US $3 million in what is becoming one of the busiest motor coach corridors in the country.

With more than 1,200 motor coaches in operation by public and private operators, the MCI name is on more than half of them. The two-story, 34,000-square-foot Hayward complex at 4120 Point Eden Way is MCI’s second in California and seventh in North America.

Featuring the latest diagnostic equipment, nine service bays, a state-of-the-art parts inventory system, paint booth and OEM trained technicians, this new facility will provide comprehensive service for MCI, Setra, and other major motor coach brands. From preventative maintenance and warranty work to complete coach refurbishing and retrofits, MCI Hayward “sets the standard for upgrades and new facilities we’ll be introducing throughout North America in the coming years,” says Ian Smart, MCI President.

Other services available at the new Hayward Center include required California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and CHP (California Highway Patrol) inspections, oil sample analysis and bus wash and lavatory services coming soon. MCI has located over $400,000 parts inventory at the site, with close to 2,400 individual part numbers (SKUs) for MCI, Setra and other-make coaches at competitive prices, all available for expedited shipping and for immediate pickup.

“We’re an OEM service center and that’s a huge advantage to coach operators here,” said Mike Albertolle, MCI Hayward Manager of Business Development and Service. “Our higher standards mean operators can trust we will provide quick access to parts and maintenance and repair work – all at MCI OEM quality. We will make sure their equipment is operating safely and reliably with optimized, long-life performance.”

Best-trained technicians in the industry

MCI designed and organized the new location to meet 5S factory standards, incorporating safety and ergonomics into each task. The MCI Hayward facility also demonstrates Quality at the Source workmanship to meet MCI’s strict fixed-right-the-first-time requirements. The facility’s technicians – all local to nearby areas – completed nearly a month of award-winning MCI Academy training.

MCI Academy’s reputation is growing. It is the first training operation in the motor coach industry to receive accreditation for its live and online technical coursework by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

At a time when skilled, continually trained mechanics are watching their job opportunities rise, the city of Hayward knows how much employers like MCI can mean to their community.

“We welcome MCI to Hayward and are tremendously excited about the contributions MCI will be making to our local and regional economy for years to come,” said Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday. “MCI is bringing dozens of highly skilled jobs to our community, and will by playing a vital economic role supplying and servicing the vehicles on which Bay Area employers and our tourism industry rely.”

Coming attractions – from clean diesel to electric

The day’s event also previewed MCI’s newest and most advanced motor coaches, including:

MCI J4500, the industry’s best seller, now redesigned for model year 2018 with extra space for best-in-class legroom and comfort;

MCI J3500, MCI’s new 35-foot coach currently in development and testing;

MCI D45 CRT LE, the groundbreaking new D Series coach that sets a new standard in passenger accessibility; and coming soon in all-electric;

New Flyer’s battery-electric heavy-duty transit bus, the Xcelsior® CHARGE leading the North American zero emissions public transportation marketplace.

“As coach and public transit transportation expands in Northern California, MCI is closer to our customers, bringing the best in service support for models designed for the future,” said Patrick Scully, MCI Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our innovations in safety and accessibility to new choices in propulsion systems help to advance the goals of many of our customers here. It’s a very proud day for MCI and we thank all our customers, suppliers and guests for marking another MCI milestone.”

The San Francisco Bay Area location in Hayward joins other MCI Sales and Service Centers in Los Alamitos, CA, Dallas, TX, Winter Garden, FL, Blackwood, NJ, Des Plaines, IL and Montreal, Canada. Each location is equipped to handle collision repairs, refurbishing, paint, and body work, retrofits with OEM wheelchair lifts and engine overhauls.

About NFI Group

NFI Group is the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, with 31 fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers across Canada and the U.S. employing over 5,800 team members.

It is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the largest transit bus product line under the brand Xcelsior®, incorporating the broadest range of drive systems available, including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, trolley-electric, and battery-electric. NFI Group actively supports over 44,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 6,400 are powered by electric and battery propulsion.

NFI Group is also North America’s motor coach market leader offering the Motor Coach Industries Inc. (MCI) J-Series, the industry’s best-selling intercity coach for 11 consecutive years, and the MCI D-Series, the industry’s best-selling motor coach line in North American history. MCI is also the exclusive distributor of Daimler’s Setra S 417 and S 407 motor coaches in the United States and Canada. MCI actively supports over 28,000 coaches currently in service.

NFI Group also operates North America’s most comprehensive parts organization, NFI Parts™, providing parts, technical publications, training, and support for its OEM product lines (transit buses and motor coaches). All buses and coaches are also supported by an industry-leading comprehensive warranty, service, and support network.

Further information is available on NFI Group websites at www.newflyer.com and www.mcicoach.com. The common shares of the NFI Group are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI.