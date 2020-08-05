MCI completes J4500 delivery to D.C.’s United House of Prayer for All People

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., (“NFI”), one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, delivered two new MCI J4500 coaches to United House of Prayer for All People. The church, under the leadership of the Honorable Bishop C. M. Bailey and now marking its 100th anniversary, is headquartered in the District of Columbia and has 137 places of worship in 27 states.

Its two new 54-passenger J4500 coaches a

re for private use, going to the church’s Washington D.C. and Philadelphia locations. The first voyage for the coaches will transport congregants for meetings and worship opportu

nities planned for a weekend convocation in Buffalo, NY. To protect passengers’ safety the church is practicing distancing, leaving the first two rows empty, limiting onboard capacity, providing on board hand-sanitizers and asking passengers to wear face masks. The coaches will also be disinfected before and after each passenger trip. Plus, on motor coaches, fresh air exchange and fresh air circulation is maximized throughout the cabin.

The J4500 coach offers the church and its members spacious interiors with industry leading legroom, low total cost of operation and reliability. The United House of Prayer began buying MCI motor coaches decades ago and made its last purchase with MCI in 2011. These two new J4500 coaches bring the church’s fleet to 23 coaches including two 40-foot D4500 models. Since its coaches are located at church sites throughout the U.S., United Church of Prayer uses MCI service centers across the country for maintenance and repair.

The United House of Prayer for All People continues its vision to be a place of worship that also addresses the needs of communities through community development, enterprise, and improved housing throughout the United States. The church has also made a major impact on education, offering scholastic achievement programs to reward grade school students and scholarship college funds to afford young people the opportunity to pursue their dreams of higher education. The House of Prayer provides youth community programs, senior citizen projects, food banks, child care, and other community projects.