Matt Scheuler Named Vice President of Sales For REV Bus Group

REV Group, Inc, a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands and a leading provider of parts and services, announced that Matt Scheuler has been named vice president of sales for REV Bus. Scheuler will lead all sales and strategic planning across REV bus companies based in Salina, Kansas; South Hutchinson, Kansas and Imlay City, Michigan. He will be reporting directly to Ian Walsh, COO of REV Group.

“I’m thrilled to have Matt Scheuler leading the sales and strategic efforts across our bus division. Matt has demonstrated excellent leadership and results as the Vice President and General Manager of Collins Bus the last five years,” Walsh said. “Matt has a strong skill set for process excellence needed to win in our marketplace and has built lasting and enduring relationships with our dealers and customers.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Ian and our leadership teams at each of our business units. After spending several years leading our school bus company, I’m looking forward to working across the other bus companies and aligning our strategic efforts,” Scheuler said. “REV has an excellent portfolio of products, strong leadership and an exceptional distribution channel which are key components to our overall success now and into the future.”

Scheuler has been with Collins Bus since 2007 and has held several key leadership roles including vice president of sales and marketing, director of sales and leadership roles with special projects and aftermarket service and support. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

His responsibilities will cover REV shuttle and school bus which is comprised of some of the industry’s leading brands — Champion Bus, Collins Bus, ElDorado National-Kansas, Federal Coach, Goshen Coach, World Trans and Krystal — that manufacture light and medium-duty commercial buses for public transit, paratransit, airport, parking, hotel/resort, group tour, assisted living, church, university transportation and school bus markets.