Major Decisions Factor into Collision Repair and Bus Refurbishment

Operators face a big decision each time one of their fleet vehicles is involved in a road accident. They must decide if they will repair the collision vehicle themselves or outsource the service. If it’s a small collision repair, then it may perfectly make sense to do it themselves. Many operators are lucky enough to have a good body & paint team in house. Their body & paint team may be able to tackle it right away, have the correct parts in stock and avoid towing costs. This will help get the vehicle on the road quickly. However, it gets more complicated with larger collision repairs. The major collisions require more complicated repairs. They have a need of specialized bus knowledge, large vendor network and collision expert technicians to get the repair done. Many times operators attempt to fix a collision in shop and unfortunately realize too late the extent of the job. At that point, they have a bay down due to an incomplete repair with a lot of missing parts. This can quickly increase the cost of the repair for the operator.

Many factors are involved in deciding if its better to repair or replace a damaged vehicle. The three main driving variables are the extent of the damage, the age of the bus and cost of repairs. The bus should be inspected thoroughly by a qualified inspector to truly measure all the damage. For major collisions, it’s always recommended to do a partial disassembly to get a closer look at what needs to be repaired. A common missing component is frame damage, which is the quickest way to increase repair costs. The age of the bus will play a critical role because it will determine how much more useful life it has. Older buses are higher risk because of the many worn out areas. It’s also more difficult to source parts, which may require custom fabrication. After you have evaluated this data, the cost of repairs will be the final piece to make an informed decision. It’s important to compare the cost of repair to the market value of the bus. If the cost of repairs far exceeds the value of the bus, the vehicle should be replaced. Operators should request a few different estimates to make a good comparison across different body shops.

Mid-Life Overhauls

Mid-Life overhauls are not often the first thought many operators have for their fleet. This is because they may not be aware of this rehab option and/or they do not know where to begin this type of process. Operators should continuously do fleet assessments. They will quickly see the importance and all the benefits of midlife overhauls. The most obvious benefit is that it saves the maintenance department time and money. It offers cost savings, vehicle reliability and reduced service hassles. It also allows operators to gain a “like new” bus in a couple of weeks, rather than waiting long periods for new OEM buses. This will be a tremendous help for planning and conducting bus operations.

The most important step to implement after a mid-life overhaul is keeping the bus up to date on its maintenance. Maintenance will guarantee the vehicle to continue to run at an optimal level. For example, routine oil and filter changes help avoid preventable engine wear and breakdowns. If any other repair arises, they should be taken care of quickly to minimize the damage. Operators should always use OEM or OEM equivalent parts for all their maintenance and repair.

Engine Repowers

In vehicles, like transit buses – the engines are often over worked because of their long extensive daily bus routes. A bus can be in excellent condition, but if it’s having engine issues then it makes it impractical to use. An engine repower is the process of removing an aging engine and replacing it with brand new more efficient engine. This process is a cost-effective alternative to replacing it with a new bus or trying to repair the old engine. It can potentially save you thousands of dollars. Operators can encounter major repairs and maintenance work when engines surpass their average lifespan. Like camshafts, head gasket, cylinders and injectors. The likelihood of the bus failing while in service increases. A bus repower will extend the life of the bus while enhancing its performance and reducing emissions. If the engine has high mileage along with increase service issues – it’s time for a repower!

Alternative Propulsion and Collision Repair

Alternative propulsion has offered many advantages to public transportation. Specifically, by lowering emissions and lessening the toxic contaminants in the environment. This benefit is also appreciated by the bus technicians that work on the vehicles every day. But, in many ways it has also complicated collision repair. Technicians are now required to be more knowledgeable regarding all different types of buses, not just diesel. During a repair, additional steps may have to be taken to complete the work. For example, CNG buses that are involved in an accident require a CNG system inspection by a certified CNG inspector. The alternative fuel vehicles may occasionally also require specialized computers or parts, depending on the repair that is being completed.

