Lion Electric kicks off its participation in NACFE Run on Less in partnership with Day & Ross

The Lion Electric Company, a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has officially kicked off its participation in the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and Rocky Mountain Institute’s (RMI) Run on Less – Electric challenge in partnership with Day & Ross, a top North American transportation and logistics company.

The Lion6 trucks operated by Day & Ross have a range of 200 miles on a single charge and will be used for the company’s pickup and delivery routes. The company is currently conducting evaluation testing at its facilities to aid in future electric deployments.

Run on Less – Electric is a best-of-the-best cross-country demonstration of real-world electric trucking technologies. This year’s event will feature participants from 13 fleets covering a variety of class 3 to class 8 vehicles, including delivery vans, medium-duty box trucks and heavy-duty tractor-trailers operating in the U.S. and Canada, where the Day & Ross truck will be operating routes in the Montreal area. Data from the three weeks will be used by NACFE and RMI demonstrate the benefits of electrification, including lower cost of ownership and reduced emissions, as well as to evaluate items such as required infrastructure, training needs and more.

“It is great to be kicking off our participation in this year’s Run on Less event with these new trucks for the Day & Ross fleet. Run on Less is a fantastic platform for us to showcase the benefits of heavy-duty electrification available today with trucks that are entering service, measured against some of the best technologies and largest players in the market,” said Marc Bedard, Lion’s CEO and Founder.

“This investment is a critical step in our emission reduction strategy,” said Bill Doherty, CEO of Day & Ross. “These electric trucks will help us evaluate how this technology performs within our supply chain, as well as how they will help us meet our long-term sustainability goals.”

All of Lion’s vehicles are purpose-built for electric propulsion from the ground up and are manufactured in North America. Over the last decade, Lion has established itself as a leader in the zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle industry, having delivered over 400 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America with over 8 million miles driven since 2016.