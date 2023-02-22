As part of a multi-county procurement led by the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, Link Transit relaunches real time transit with GMV Syncromatics

The City of Burlington on behalf of Link Transit, has launched a live bus tracking service to allow passengers to locate Link Transit free bus service, in real-time.

In 2021, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) procured a regional real time transit system for use by PART, Link Transit and other transportation providers in the Piedmont Triad. A contract was awarded to GMV Syncromatics to launch this new system.

The live tracking covers all local routes operating on the Link Transit System within Burlington and to Gibsonville, Alamance County Offices and Alamance Community College via www.mylinktransit.org and through the Transit and Moovit apps.

In addition, GMV is providing automatic passenger counters, automated vehicle annunciators which announces bus stops, bike rack tracking, vehicle health monitoring, real time signage at the transit hub in downtown Burlington, radio system and GPS tracking of support vehicles. The GMV system replaces a prior real time transit system provided by TransLoc.

“Link Transit is a tremendous asset for Burlington and Gibsonville residents. Since going fare free and adding Saturday service, ridership has increased. We are hopeful that this real time transit service will make riding Link Transit easier than ever. said John Andoh, Interim Transit Manager for Link Transit.

“We’re excited to upgrade Link Transit with this automatic vehicle locator tracking system because it will make it significantly easier for Link Transit riders to utilize this great resource.” said Mike Nunn, Director of Transportation for the City of Burlington.

There are five ways to track Link Transit:

Visit mylinktransit.org. Call (336) 429-5465 and input the bus stop number. Text “LINK <stop number>” to 41411. Download the Transit App, Moovit App from App Store and Google Play store, Use Apple Maps, Google Maps or Bing Maps to access real time tracking.

Learn more about Link Transit, its routes, and how to ride at www.linktransit.org. Follow Link Transit on Twitter @LinkTransitNC, Facebook @LinkTransitNC and on Instagram @LinkTransitNC.