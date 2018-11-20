King County Metro continues zero-emission leadership with four Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric buses from New Flyer

Battery-electric program marks KCM’s entry into 5th decade of sustainable public transit

St. Cloud, Minnesota, USA – November 20, 2018: (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), the U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer in North America, today congratulated King County Metro (“KCM”) on the official unveiling and launch of its electric bus test and evaluation program utilizing four Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric, heavy-duty transit buses (two forty-foot and two sixty-foot).

King County Metro has made a firm commitment to further reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions in the greater Seattle area, and to reach full zero-emission fleet status as soon as 2034 and no later than 2040. The four leased zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses and depot chargers will support KCM’s continued pursuit of its climate goals, and will further its transition to a fully zero-emission vehicle fleet energized by renewable energy.

“Our long-term partnership with KCM dates over 40 years with more than 1,500 buses delivered with various propulsion systems ranging from clean diesel to hybrid-electric, trolley-electric and now battery-electric,” said Wayne Joseph, President, New Flyer of America. “Since the late 1970s, KCM has been on the forefront of sustainable public transit, and in May 2018, we proudly celebrated the delivery of our 10,000th Xcelsior bus – another electric hybrid – with King County Metro. Today, we’re thrilled to mark our continued partnership with KCM as it leads America’s evolution to sustainable, zero-emission transit with battery-electric power.”

“King County Metro is accelerating the transition to a clean-energy future, not only in the greater Seattle area but across North America with a low and no-emission fleet,” said Rob Gannon, KCM’s general manager. “We are proud to introduce battery-electric buses to the public and to continue partnering with New Flyer on clean, connected transit solutions.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine has set a goal to reduce transportation greenhouse gas emissions by preparing KCM to increase transit service through 2020 with no net increase in greenhouse gas emissions, a goal that should double transit use in Seattle by 2040. This goal builds on an extensive track record of KCM’s evolution to low and no-emission buses: in 2002, KCM was the first to adopt New Flyer’s sixty-foot diesel-electric hybrid transit bus, and since then has introduced 1,332 hybrid electric buses to its fleet. Nearly 90 percent of KCM’s fleet has been updated to include either all-electric or hybrid-electric vehicles.

King County Metro is the public transit authority of King County, Washington, which includes the city of Seattle. It annually delivers over 122 million trips and saves an estimated 70 million gallons of fuel and 600,000 metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. KCM was named the Best Large Transit System by the American Public Transportation Association in 2018.

New Flyer has over 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses (ZEBs), with more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer. It is also the only North American manufacturer offering all three types of zero-emission transit bus (battery-electric, fuel cell-electric, and trolley-electric).

In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, joined CharIN to support industry charging standards for all electric vehicles, became the first licensee outside the Volvo Group to join OppCharge in North America, signed CALSTART’s Global Commercial Drive to Zero to support fast-tracking adoption of clean trucks and buses, and also signed the Transportation Electrification Accord focused on driving an equitable and prosperous future for electrified transportation.

About NFI Group

With nearly 6,000 team members, operating from 31 facilities across Canada and the United States, NFI is North America’s largest bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under several brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), MCI® (motor coaches), and NFI Parts™ (parts, support, and service). NFI buses incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, NFI posted revenues of US $2.4 billion. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. New Flyer actively supports over 44,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the

Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lindy Norris

P: 204.792.8424

Lindy_Norris@newflyer.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen_King@newflyer.com