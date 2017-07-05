Join industry leaders accelerating the future of public transportation

APTA EXPO 2017, the world’s largest public transportation event, is headed to Atlanta, Georgia on October 9-11 with all you need to succeed in today’s competitive market. Meet 800+ global exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations and services in the industry. Connect with 12,000+ industry peers to discover effective and inventive solutions for your business. Expand your team’s knowledge—from mid-level management to senior executives — with free show floor education. Maximize your productivity – everything you need to see, test, touch and explore is under one roof!

APTA’s 2017 Annual Meeting, running concurrently with EXPO in Atlanta this October, unites the public transportation community and offers industry leaders an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their knowledge and exchange information on best practices, research, and new trends. This premier industry event provides more educational and networking opportunities than any other industry event. With the theme, “America’s Future is Riding on Public Transportation,” attendees can expect a program focused on

innovation and solutions. Learn more at APTA.com.

APTA and the EXPO and Annual Meeting 2017 host, MARTA, are ready to welcome you to amazing Atlanta, Georgia! Atlanta began as a railroad terminus and is still a transportation hub, with a 21st-century, global approach, making it the perfect destination for APTA’s EXPO 2017. With easy accessibility, walkable convention district, world-class venues, restaurants and sites, combined with an enjoyable moderate climate, Atlanta has everything that you’ll need. We can’t wait to see you there.

APTA EXPO is where innovation and technology converge to accelerate public transportation and every aspect of your organization. The world’s largest gathering of public transportation professionals happens only once every three years, so you can’t afford to miss it – register today for FREE at APTAEXPO.com.